Dec 4 (Reuters) - Italian bank UniCredit:

* UNICREDIT EXECUTIVE SAYS NO SHORT-TERM PLAN TO SELL MEDIOBANCA STAKE, ALWAYS MONITORING OPPORTUNITIES TO GENERATE VALUE FROM ASSETS

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE GOVERNANCE CHANGES REMOVING 5 PCT CAP TO VOTING RIGHTS AND CONVERSION OF SAVINGS SHARES INTO ORDINARY STOCK Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)