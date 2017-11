Nov 23 (Reuters) - Unicredit Spa says:

* will apply for GACS state guarantee for senior tranche of bad loan securitisation as part of project FINO

* Unicredit says has obtained A2 rating by Moody’s and BBB (high) by DBRS on senior tranche of bad loan securitisation, which it will offer it to investors Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)