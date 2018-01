Jan 23 (Reuters) - Unified Factory SA:

* PRELIM. FY NET PROFIT AT 8.7 MILLION ZLOTYS, EBITDA AT 15.7 MILLION ZLOTYS ON REVENUE OF 39.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* PRELIM. FY 2017 BEAT FORECAST PROVIDED BY COMPANY ON AUG. 21