Oct 16 (Reuters) - Unifor​ -

* Says ‍bombardier airbus deal should strengthen program

* Good that head office for c series will remain in montreal, and production in canada will remain​

* “Saddened to hear that a new assembly would also be set up at Airbus facility in Alabama​”

* Important that Bombardier Airbus deal is accompanied by firm commitment to retain jobs in production and to keep head office here in Quebec