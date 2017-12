BRIEF-Unilever CEO says successor needs to be comfortable in digital world

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc:

* UNILEVER CEO SAYS NOT CLEAR THAT STRAYING VERY FAR FROM CORE BUSINESS IN M&A IS ALWAYS GREAT PAYOUT

* UNILEVER CEO SAYS IF ECONOMY IMPROVES, CAN BE AT THE TOP END, OR POSSIBLY EXCEED, CURRENT TARGET RANGE

* UNILEVER CEO SAYS AS PORTFOLIO SKEWS TOWARD PERSONAL CARE, COULD SEE UPLIFT IN BRAND SPENDING

* UNILEVER CEO SAYS EMERGING MARKET GROWTH WILL PICK UP, BUT MAY NEVER BE WHAT IT WAS AS BASE HAS GROWN

* UNILEVER CEO SAYS HE WILL NOT BE IN POST FOR THE NEXT 10 YEARS

* UNILEVER CEO SAYS SUCCESSOR MUST BE COMFORTABLE IN DIGITAL ENVIRONMENT, BE ABLE TO DRIVE CHANGE