BRIEF-Unilever CFO stands by targets

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc:

* UNILEVER CFO SAYS SEES 6 BILLION EUROS IN SAVINGS TO 2019, REINVESTING 4 BILLION OF THAT

* UNILEVER CFO SAYS 5 BILLION EURO BUYBACK VIRTUALLY COMPLETE, NET DEBT TO EBITDA ON WAY TO 2 TIMES BY YEAR-END

* UNILEVER CFO SAYS EXPECTS UNDERLYING OPERATING MARGIN GROWTH OF AT LEAST 100 BP IN ‘17, ON TRACK FOR 20 PERCENT MARGIN BY 2020

* UNILEVER CFO SAYS “VERY HAPPY” WITH HOW SPREADS PROCESS IS PROGRESSING

* UNILEVER CFO SAYS PACE AND VELOCITY OF PORTFOLIO CHANGE THROUGH M&A HAS INCREASED

* UNILEVER CFO SAYS COMBINED IMPACT OF 19 ACQUISITIONS SINCE 2015, PLUS SPREADS DISPOSAL AND DIVESTITURES ADDS 1 PERCENT GROWTH TO SALES