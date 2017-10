Oct 24 (Reuters) - UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC:

* APPOINTMENT OF NEW NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHIKA NWOBI‍​

* NWOBI WAS APPPOINTED TO THE BOARD ON 19 OCTOBER, 2017‍​ Source: bit.ly/2gFy1Z4