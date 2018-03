March 7 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc:

* ANN FUDGE WILL BE RETIRING FROM UNILEVER N.V. AND PLC BOARDS AT CONCLUSION OF 2018 AGMS HAVING SERVED FOR NINE YEARS ON BOARDS​

* ‍PROPOSED ANDREA JUNG JOIN BOARDS AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​