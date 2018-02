Feb 5 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc:

* ‍UNILEVER PRICES EUR 2.0 BILLION BONDS ON EUROPEAN MARKETS​

* ‍BONDS COMPRISE EUR 500,000,000 OF 0.5 PER CENT FIXED RATE NOTES DUE AUGUST 2023, EUR 700,000,000 OF 1.125 PER CENT FIXED RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 2027​

* ‍BONDS ALSO COMPRISE EUR 800,000,000 OF 1.625 PER CENT FIXED RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 2033​

* ‍UNILEVER INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)