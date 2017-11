Nov 27 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc:

* UNILEVER TO ACQUIRE SUNDIAL BRANDS

* ‍TO ACQUIRE SUNDIAL BRANDS, A NEW YORK-BASED PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS COMPANY​

* ‍SUNDIAL BRANDS WILL OPERATE AS A STANDALONE UNIT WITHIN UNILEVER​

* ‍SUNDIAL‘S FOUNDER, RICHELIEU DENNIS, WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD BUSINESS AS CEO AND EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN​

* ‍TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED. SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN QUARTER ONE 2018​