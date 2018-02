BRIEF-‍Unilever To Acquire Betty Ice For Undisclosed‍​ Amount​

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Unilever Nv:

* ‍UNILEVER TO ACQUIRE BETTY ICE​

* ‍UNILEVER‘S SOUTH CENTRAL EUROPE ICE CREAM DIVISION AND BETTY ICE WILL OPERATE AS A STANDALONE UNIT WITHIN UNILEVER​

* AGREEMENT IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL BY THE ROMANIAN COMPETITION AUTHORITIES