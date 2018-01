Jan 12 (Reuters) - Union Bank Of The Philippines:

* ACQUISITION OF PREFERRED SHARES OF WORLD BANK’S INTERNATIONAL FINANCE CORP IN PR SAVINGS BANK STILL UNDER NEGOTIATION‍​

* CO REFERS TO NEWS ARTICLE "CITY SAVINGS BUYING OUT IFC IN PR SAVINGS BANK" POSTED IN THE PHILIPPINE STAR (INTERNET EDITION) ON JAN 12, 2018‍​