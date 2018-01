Jan 17 (Reuters) - Union Bankshares Inc:

* UNION BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 EARNINGS AND QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* - QTRLY ‍NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $709 THOUSAND, OR 11.2% TO $7.1 MILLION​