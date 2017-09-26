FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Union Bankshares says board approved non-renewal of employment agreements & management continuity agreements between co & execuitves other than CEO & CFO
#Financials
September 26, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Union Bankshares says board approved non-renewal of employment agreements & management continuity agreements between co & execuitves other than CEO & CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Union Bankshares Corp

* Union Bankshares - Board approved non-renewal of employment agreements & management continuity agreements between co & execuitves other than CEO & CFO

* Union Bankshares - Pursuant to non-renewal of employment agreements & management continuity, agreements (except CEO, CFO) to terminate effective Dec 31

* Union Bankshares says board approved amendment, restatement of Union Bankshares Corporation executive severance plan effective Jan 1, 2018 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2xKiuNm] Further company coverage:

