Nov 30 (Reuters) - Union Medical Healthcare Ltd:

* ‍HY NET PROFIT HK$126.3MILLION, UP 73.2%​

* HY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED BY 51.4% TO HK$617.3 MLN‍​

* BOARD DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 4.0 HK CENTS PER SHARE AND SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 8.5 HK CENTS PER SHARE