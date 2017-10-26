FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Union Pacific reports Q3 EPS $1.50, business vols fall 1 pct
October 26, 2017 / 12:12 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Union Pacific reports Q3 EPS $1.50, business vols fall 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp

* Union pacific reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.50

* Q3 revenue $5.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.33 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Union Pacific Corp- Qtrly ‍operating ratio of 62.8 percent, up 0.7 points​

* Union Pacific Corp- ‍quarterly freight revenue improved 4 percent compared to Q3 2016​

* Union Pacific Corp- ‍$1.77 per gallon average quarterly diesel fuel price in Q3 2017 was 13 percent higher than q3 2016​

* Union Pacific Corp- ‍Q3 business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, declined 1 percent compared to 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

