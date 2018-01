Jan 9 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp:

* UNION PACIFIC - 2017 RESULTS TO INCLUDE NON-CASH REDUCTION IN INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF ABOUT $5.8 BILLION​ DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* UNION PACIFIC SAYS WILL RECOGNIZE ABOUT $200 MILLION NON-CASH REDUCTION TO OPERATING EXPENSE RELATED TO INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO TCJA - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2CVz6Vp) Further company coverage: