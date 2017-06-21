BRIEF-Unipixel, GIS execute agreement for development of touch sensors for flexible display

June 21 (Reuters) - Uni-Pixel Inc:

* Unipixel and GIS execute agreement for joint development of touch sensors for flexible display

* Uni-Pixel Inc - GIS will be responsible for integrating the sensors into the display stack

* Uni-Pixel Inc - to will be responsible for designing, manufacturing development stage sensors after GIS provides the specifications for sensor designs

* Uni-Pixel Inc - parties will share reliability and test data with one another