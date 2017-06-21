FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Unipixel, GIS execute agreement for development of touch sensors for flexible display
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
House price growth weakest in more than four years
House price growth weakest in more than four years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 21, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Unipixel, GIS execute agreement for development of touch sensors for flexible display

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Uni-Pixel Inc:

* Unipixel and GIS execute agreement for joint development of touch sensors for flexible display

* Uni-Pixel Inc - GIS will be responsible for integrating the sensors into the display stack

* Uni-Pixel Inc - to will be responsible for designing, manufacturing development stage sensors after GIS provides the specifications for sensor designs

* Uni-Pixel Inc - parties will share reliability and test data with one another Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.