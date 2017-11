Nov 10 (Reuters) - UNIPOL GRUPPO SPA:

* 9-MONTH CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT EUR ‍​551 MILLION VERSUS EUR 439 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COMBINED RATIO AT SEPT 30 AFTER REINSURANCE AT ‍96.4 PERCENT

* 9-MONTH CONSOLIDATED NET RESULT, AFTER THE EFFECTS OF BANKING SECTOR RESTRUCTURING PLAN, AMOUNTED TO A LOSS OF €229M‍​

* SOLVENCY II RATIO AT SEPT 30 AT 139%

* DECIDED TO RENEW EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTES (EMTN) PROGRAMME FOR A NOMINAL MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF €2BN, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)