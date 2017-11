Nov 10 (Reuters) - UnipolSai Assicurazioni says:

* 9-month consolidated net profit 430 million euros vs 427 million euros a year ago

* individual solvency ratio at end Sept 243 percent unchanged versus end-Dec, consolidated solvency ratio 206 percent from 212 percent end-Dec

* renews Euro Medium Term Notes programme for up to 3 billion euros Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)