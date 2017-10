BRIEF-Uniqa Insurance Group says insolvency of Veneto Banca triggers contractual guarantee

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Uniqa Insurance Group Ag :

* INSOLVENCY OF VENETO BANCA TRIGGERS CONTRACTUAL GUARANTEE

* EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM EUR 86.6 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2016 TO BETWEEN EUR 90 MILLION AND EUR 96 MILLION FIRST HALF OF 2017

* EXPECTS TO RECORD NET PROFIT BETWEEN EUR 38 MILLION-EUR 43 MILLION IN H1 VERSUS PREVIOUS YEAR‘S FIGURE OF EUR 91.3 MILLION

* H1 NET PROFIT DECLINE DUE TO ONE-OFF NEGATIVE EFFECT FROM INSOLVENCY OF VENETO BANCA

* PLANS TO SLIGHTLY INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND PER SHARE FOR 2017 COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS YEAR