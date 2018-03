BRIEF-Uniqa says 2017 pre-tax profit up 7.4 pct

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Uniqa:

* SAYS 2017 GROUP PREMIUMS WRITTEN RISE 4.9 PERCENT TO 5.29 BILLION EUR

* SAYS 2017 COST RATIO IMPROVES FROM 26.6 PERCENT TO 25 PERCENT, COMBINED RATIO LOWERED TO 97.5 PERCENT

* SAYS 2017 INVESTMENT INCOME DECLINES BY 4.7 PERCENT TO 560.9 MILLION EUR DUE TO CONTINUING LOW INTEREST RATE ENVIRONMENT

* SAYS EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES UP 7.4 PERCENT TO 242.2 MILLION EUR

* SAYS WILL PROPOSE 2017 DIVIDEND OF 0.51 EUR PER SHARE AFTER 0.49 EUR PER SHARE FOR 2016

* SAYS FOR 2018 A FURTHER INCREASE IN THE EBT AND DIVIDEND IS ANTICIPATED