FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Uniqure announces AMT-061 to enter pivotal study in 2018
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 19, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Uniqure announces AMT-061 to enter pivotal study in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Uniqure Nv

* Uniqure announces Hemophilia B gene therapy program to enter pivotal study with FIX-Padua variant in 2018

* Uniqure NV - ‍plans to initiate pivotal study with enhanced AMT-061 in 2018​

* Uniqure nv - ‍acquired patent family that covers FIX-Padua variant and its use in gene therapy for treatment of Coagulopathies, including Hemophilia B​

* Uniqure - ‍FDA agreed AMT-061 will be included under existing breakthrough therapy designation and IND for AMT-060​

* Uniqure NV - ‍EMA also has agreed that AMT-061 will be included under current prime designation​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.