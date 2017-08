July 21 (Reuters) - Uniqure NV

* Uniqure announces the successful development and scale-up of manufacturing processes for its Hemophilia B gene therapy program

* Uniqure NV - ‍manufacturing process to be leveraged in Huntington's program, with production expected to begin before year end​

* Uniqure NV - ‍company expects to meet with U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency in early fall​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: