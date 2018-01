Jan 18 (Reuters) - UNIRITA Inc :

* Says it plans to acquire 100 percent stake of shares in a Tokyo-based firm Mugen Corp, which is mainly engaged in system integration business and in-house software development business

* Transaction amount is 632 million yen and transaction date is Feb. 15

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Y9mV5n

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)