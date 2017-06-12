BRIEF-Uniserve to buy Xanity Cloud Solutions

June 12 (Reuters) - Uniserve Communications Corp:

* Uniserve to buy managed services company

* Uniserve Communications Corp - has entered into an agreement to purchase Xanity Cloud Solutions

* Uniserve Communications - Sarah Morton, CEO of Xanity, will be joining co as head of enterprise managed services and data centre group

* Uniserve Communications Corp - has agreed to a private placement of 4 million units at $0.10 per unit closing on or before June 30, 2017