Aug 4 (Reuters) - Unisplendour Technology (Holdings) Ltd

* HY revenue HK$117 million versus HK$198 million‍​

* HY profit for period attributable to equity holders of company HK$53.8 million versus loss of HK$440.8 million

* Should be able to operate within current facilities; continues to adopt going concern basis in preparing hy financial statement