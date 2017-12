Dec 21 (Reuters) - Unisplendour Technology (Holdings) Ltd :

* UNISPLENDOUR TECHNOLOGY-ACQUIRED ON OPEN MARKET TOTAL OF 1.8 MILLION LEGEND HOLDINGS SHARES AT AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT HK$57 MILLION

* UNISPLENDOUR TECHNOLOGY (HOLDINGS) LTD - AVERAGE PRICE FOR ACQUISITIONS OF EACH LEGEND HOLDINGS SHARE IS ABOUT HK$31.34 PER SHARE