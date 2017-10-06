FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unisys Corp & its units entered into revolving credit facility providing for loans & letters of credit up to $125.0 mln
#Bonds News
October 6, 2017 / 10:16 AM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Unisys Corp & its units entered into revolving credit facility providing for loans & letters of credit up to $125.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Unisys Corp:

* Unisys Corp - ‍co & its units entered into new revolving credit facility providing for loans & letters of credit up to an aggregate amount of $125.0 million​

* Unisys Corp - ‍credit agreement expires October 5, 2022 - SEC filing​

* Unisys Corp - ‍credit agreement includes an accordion feature allowing for an increase in amount of facility up to $150.0 million​

* Unisys Corp - ‍in connection with new credit facility, company's existing credit agreement dated June 23, 2011, as amended, was terminated​ Source text: (bit.ly/2ggNVFz) Further company coverage:

