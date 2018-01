Jan 4 (Reuters) - Unisys Corp:

* UNISYS FEDERAL SELECTED TO PARTICIPATE IN PROGRAM TO PROVIDE UP TO $250 MILLION IN IT SUPPORT SERVICES TO U.S. PUBLIC BUILDINGS SERVICE

* UNISYS SAYS UNDER BPA, CO WILL COMPETE FOR TASK ORDERS FOR WORK SUCH AS AGILE APPLICATION DEVELOPMENT, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: