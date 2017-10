Oct 18 (Reuters) - Unisys Corp:

* australian department of immigration and border protection signed a three-year contract with co

* ‍under contract extension, unisys will continue to provide managed service desk and end-user computing services to dibp through june 2021​

* unisys-‍contract, which has potential value up to au$77.7 million, is​ for managed end-user computing, infrastructure support services for dibp staff globally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: