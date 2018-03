March 5 (Reuters) - Qingdao Doublestar Co Ltd:

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER’S UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO INVEST 646.3 BILLION WON ($598.26 million) IN KUMHO TIRE FOR 129.3 MILLION SHARES

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER'S UNIT WILL OWN 45 PERCENT STAKE IN KUMHO TIRE AFTER TRANSACTION, BECOMES KUMHO'S CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2I3X7tp Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,080.3000 won) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)