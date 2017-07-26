BRIEF-Unite Group says EPRA earnings up 12 pct

July 26 (Reuters) - Unite Group Plc

* Half year results for six months to 30 june 2017

* Hy epra earnings up 12 pct to £40.4 million or 18.0p (30 june 2016: £36.1 million, 16.3p)

* Hy profit before tax £83.9 million or 36.7p basic eps (30 june 2016: £122.8 million, 48.3p) due to lower level of revaluation surplus

* Interim dividend increased 22 pct to 7.3 pence per share (2016 interim: 6.0 pence)

* 91 pct of rooms reserved at 25 july for 2017/18 (2016: 89 pct) at pricing that supports full-year rental growth of 3.0-3.5 pct

* 59 pct of rooms let under nominations agreements with an average unexpired term of six years