Nov 7 (Reuters) - Unite Group Plc:

* UNITE GROUP PLC - ‍UNITE STUDENTS RECEIVED PLANNING PERMISSION TO BUILD A 573-BED PROPERTY IN MANCHESTER CITY CENTRE​

* UNITE GROUP PLC - ‍TOTAL DEVELOPMENT COST OF SCHEME IS EXPECTED TO BE C£50 MILLION​

* UNITE GROUP - ‍SCHEME FUNDED BY INTERNALLY GENERATED SOURCES, EXPECTED TO ACHIEVE A YIELD ON COST OF 8%, TO CONTRIBUTE 1P PER SHARE TO EPRA EARNINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)