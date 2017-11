Nov 21 (Reuters) - United Airlines:

* United Airlines says will offer customers more opportunities to travel from 5 of its U.S. Hubs to 10 cities beginning in April 2018​

* United Airlines - the ‍10 cities are in California, Florida, Montana, New York, North Carolina, Oregon and Texas​

* United Airlines​-‍will optimize O'Hare International schedule for shorter connection times,more options for customers connecting through Chicago