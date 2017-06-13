FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-United Airlines to increase service on 11 routes connecting continental U.S. and Hawaii
June 13, 2017 / 2:26 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-United Airlines to increase service on 11 routes connecting continental U.S. and Hawaii

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc

* Press release - United Airlines says Aloha to more Hawaii, increases service to 40 daily flights

* United Airlines - announced an increase of service on 11 routes connecting continental U.S. and Hawaii

* United Airlines - beginning December 20, United will increase service from its hubs in Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles and San Francisco to Hawaii

* United Airlines says there is no change to United's full-year 2017 capacity guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

