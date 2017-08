July 27 (Reuters) - United Bancorp Inc

* United Bancorp, Inc. Reports diluted earnings per share of $0.35, a 3.9% increase in net interest income and a ttm cash dividend yield of 4.02% for the six months ended june 30, 2017

* United bancorp inc qtrly net interest income $3.9 million versus $3.7 million

* United Bancorp Inc qtrly earnings per common share $0.18