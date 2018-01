BRIEF-United Community Banks And NLFC Holdings Corp Announce Merger Agreement

Jan 8 (Reuters) - United Community Banks Inc:

* UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC AND NLFC HOLDINGS CORP, THE PARENT OF NAVITAS CREDIT CORP, ANNOUNCE MERGER AGREEMENT

* UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC - TRANSACTION VALUE IS ESTIMATED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $130 MILLION

* UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS - DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO CO‘S EPS BY ABOUT $0.20 IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATIONS

* UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS - 35% OF DEAL CONSIDERATION TO BE PAID IN CO'S STOCK AND 65% TO BE PAID IN CASH