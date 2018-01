Jan 9 (Reuters) - United Community Banks Inc:

* UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC - PLANS TO ISSUE $85 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JANUARY 2028 IN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING

* UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS SAYS TO USE PROCEEDS FOR FINANCING OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE BY CO -SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2AIRtYM) Further company coverage: