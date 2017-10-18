BRIEF-United Company RUSAL announces possible share transfer between shareholders

Oct 19 (Reuters) - United Company RUSAL

* Possible Share Transfer Between Shareholders Of The Company

* ‍En+ announced that En+ and Amokenga entered into a non-binding term sheet in relation to a possible share transfer​

* ‍Amokenga will subscribe for a certain number of GDRS in En+​

* ‍as consideration for subscription, Amokenga will transfer about 8.75% of total issued share capital of company to En+​

* ‍if possible share transfer materializes, En+'s shareholding in co will increase from 48.13% to approximately 56.88%​