BRIEF-United Continental continues to expect Q4 2017 consolidated passenger unit revenue to be down 1.0 percent to 3.0 percent​

Nov 8 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc:

* United Continental - ‍continues to expect fourth-quarter 2017 consolidated passenger unit revenue to be down 1.0 percent to 3.0 percent​

* United Continental Holdings Inc - ‍UAL’s October 2017 consolidated load factor decreased 1.3 points compared to October 2016​

* United Continental Holdings - preliminary consolidated passenger load factor ‍​in Oct. was 81.1 percent, down 1.3 points

* United Continental Holdings Inc - Oct. Consolidated rpms 18.05 billion, up 1.7 pct‍​

* United Continental Holdings Inc - Oct. Consolidated rpms 18.05 billion, up 1.7 pct‍​

* United Continental Holdings Inc - Oct. Consolidated asms 22.26 billion, up 3.4 pct‍​