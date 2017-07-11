FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-United Continental Holdings Q2 2017 cargo, other revenue expected to be higher than initial expectations​
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 11, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-United Continental Holdings Q2 2017 cargo, other revenue expected to be higher than initial expectations​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc:

* United continental holdings inc - ‍second-quarter 2017 cargo and other revenue is expected to be higher than initial expectations​

* United continental holdings inc - ‍second-quarter 2017 non-fuel unit cost is expected to be lower than initial expectations​

* United continental holdings inc says now expects q2 consolidated passenger unit revenue to be up about 2.0 percent compared to q2 of 2016

* United continental-q2 capital expenditures are higher than original guidance range due to change in timing of pre-delivery payments associated with future aircraft deliveries

* United continental holdings inc sees q2 consolidated prasm about 12.77 percent ¢/asm

* United continental holdings inc sees q2 gross capital expenditures $1,235 million to $1,255 million

* United continental holdings inc sees q2 consolidated casm excluding profit sharing, third-party business expenses, fuel, special charges 9.86 ¢/asm to 9.90 ¢/asm Source text (bit.ly/2tKqCtg) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.