July 18 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc:

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.75; Q2 revenue $10 billion, up 6.4 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.67, revenue view $9.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 PRASM up 2.1 percent; Q2 CASM ex-fuel up 3.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: