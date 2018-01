BRIEF-United Continental Holdings sees Q1 consolidated capacity YoY change higher between 3.5 pct and 4.5 pct

Jan 23 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc:

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC - SEES Q1 PRE-TAX MARGIN (AS ADJUSTED) OF ABOUT 0.0 PERCENT

* UNITED CONTINENTAL - TAX RATE CHANGE DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT WILL REDUCE CO‘S FEDERAL INCOME TAX LIABILITY IN FUTURE YEARS BEGINNING 2018‍​

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC SEES Q1 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY YEAR-OVER-YEAR CHANGE HIGHER BETWEEN 3.5 PERCENT AND 4.5 PERCENT - SEC FILING

* UNITED CONTINENTAL - COMPANY EXPECTS A TAX RATE OF APPROXIMATELY 22% TO 24% FOR THE FULL YEAR OF 2018

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC - SEES Q1 CONSOLIDATED PRASM 12.00 ¢/ASM TO 12.24 ¢/ASM

* UNITED CONTINENTAL - CO‘S NET OPERATING LOSS CARRYFORWARDS EXPECTED TO OFFSET TAXABLE INCOME, NO MATERIAL CASH TAXES ARE EXPECTED TO BE PAID IN 2018

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC SEES Q1 CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING THIRD-PARTY BUSINESS EXPENSES, FUEL & PROFIT SHARING OF 10.77 ¢/ASM TO 10.88 ¢/ASM