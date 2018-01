BRIEF-United Continental Sees Q4 Consolidated Capacity To 4 Pct Higher Versus Last Year

Jan 9 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc:

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC SEES Q4 CONSOLIDATED PRASM ABOUT 12.41 ¢/ASM

* UNITED CONTINENTAL SEES Q4 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY TO 4 PERCENT HIGHER VERSUS LAST YEAR

* UNITED CONTINENTAL SEES Q4 ADJUSTED PRE-TAX MARGIN 6-7 PERCENT - SEC FILING

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC - SEES Q4 ADJUSTED CAPEX BETWEEN $1,035 MILLION TO $1,055 MILLION

* UNITED CONTINENTAL SEES Q4 CONSOLIDATED CASM EX. PROFIT SHARING, FUEL & THIRD-PARTY BUSINESS EXPENSE 10.28 - 10.33 ¢/ASM

* UNITED CONTINENTAL - Q4 CAPACITY HIGHER THAN GUIDANCE DUE TO HIGHER THAN EXPECTED COMPLETION FACTOR IN QUARTER, PARTICULARLY IN DECEMBER

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS SEES Q4 CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 81.7 PERCENT

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS SEES Q4 CONSOLIDATED ASMS 65,028 MILLION

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS SEES Q4 CONSOLIDATED RPMS 53,149 MILLION