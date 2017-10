BRIEF-United Fire Group to sell United Life Insurance Company to KUVARE US Holdings ‍for $280 mln

Sept 19 (Reuters) - United Fire Group Inc

* United Fire Group Inc reaches definitive agreement to sell its subsidiary United Life Insurance Company to Kuvare US Holdings Inc

* United Fire Group Inc - deal ‍for $280 mln in cash​

* United Fire Group Inc - ‍ anticipates that proceeds from sale will be used for various capital management initiatives​

* United Fire - proceeds from sale will be used for various capital management initiatives including share repurchases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: