BRIEF-United Gulf Bank says shareholders to review operational structure of co

Aug 1 (Reuters) - United Gulf Bank

* SHAREHOLDERS TO REVIEW OPERATIONAL STRUCTURE OF CO, EXPLORE OPTIONS TO SEPARATE REGULATED BANKING ACTIVITIES FROM PORTFOLIO OF CORE INVESTMENTS

* STRATEGIC REALIGNMENT OF OPERATIONS WILL SET OUT CLEAR GOALS FOR TWO DISTINCT BUSINESS LINES, WILL HELP ENHANCE PERFORMANCE, CAPITAL EFFICIENCY

* AS PART OF NEW OPERATIONAL STRUCTURE, KIPCO, MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF CO WILL FLOAT A NEW HOLDING CO IN BAHRAIN WHICH WILL FULLY OWN EXISTING UGB

* IN FINAL STRUCTURE, PORTFOLIO OF CORE INVESTMENTS CURRENTLY MANAGED BY CO WILL ALSO BE TRANSFERRED TO HOLDING COMPANY

* HOLDING CO IS PROPOSED TO BE LISTED ON BAHRAIN BOURSE WHILE UGB WILL REMAIN A WHOLESALE CONVENTIONAL BANK GOVERNED BY CBB AND IS PROPOSED TO BE DELISTED