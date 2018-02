Feb 21 (Reuters) - United Insurance Holdings Corp:

* UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR ITS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.63

* QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUES $182.6 MILLION VERSUS $131.4 MILLION

* QUARTERLY CORE INCOME PER SHARE $0.77 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: