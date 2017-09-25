BRIEF-United Insurance Holdings previews Q3-2017 catastrophe losses

Sept 25 (Reuters) - United Insurance Holdings Corp

* United Insurance Holdings - estimated catastrophe losses incurred during Q3 of about $83 million before income taxes net of expected reinsurance recoveries

* United Insurance Holdings Corp - Q3 catastrophe losses included claims from hurricane Harvey and hurricane Irma

* United Insurance - ‍estimates will have at least $2.2 billion of reinsurance remaining for any potential catastrophe losses occurring prior to june 1, 2018​

* United Insurance Holdings - estimates gross losses from hurricanes harvey, irma will be between $300-$600 million before reinsurance recoveries, income taxes