BRIEF-United Natural Foods Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.72

Sept 13 (Reuters) - United Natural Foods Inc

* United Natural Foods Inc announces fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full fiscal year results and fiscal 2018 guidance

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $2.67 to $2.77

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.72

* Q4 earnings per share $0.76

* Sees FY 2018 sales about $9.63 billion to $9.81 billion

* Q4 sales $2.34 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.36 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says capital expenditures for fiscal 2018 are expected to be 0.6% to 0.7% of estimated fiscal 2018 net sales

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.55, revenue view $9.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S