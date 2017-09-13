FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-United Natural Foods Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.72
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 13, 2017 / 8:09 PM / in a month

BRIEF-United Natural Foods Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.72

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - United Natural Foods Inc

* United Natural Foods Inc announces fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full fiscal year results and fiscal 2018 guidance

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $2.67 to $2.77

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.72

* Q4 earnings per share $0.76

* Sees FY 2018 sales about $9.63 billion to $9.81 billion

* Q4 sales $2.34 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.36 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says capital expenditures for fiscal 2018 are expected to be 0.6% to 0.7% of estimated fiscal 2018 net sales

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.55, revenue view $9.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.